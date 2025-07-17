Austin FC grabbed a 2-1 victory over hosts LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer 2025 match. MLS 2025 giants LA Galaxy were the better side in this fixture, but they simply couldn't convert the shots. LA Galaxy had 58% possession and 16 shots in the entire game, but only four were on target. Austin FC, on the other hand, had seven shots, five on target. The first two goals of the game were scored by Myrto Uzuni in the 40th minute and Owen Wolff in the 63rd, giving Austin FC a double-goal advantage at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The hosts got a consolation goal at 90+3 minutes, converting a penalty during the LA Galaxy vs Austin MLS 2025 match. Joseph Paintsil was the only scorer for LA Galaxy. Lionel Messi’s Multi-Goal Streak Ends in Inter Miami’s 0–3 Loss to FC Cincinnati in MLS 2025.

LA Galaxy 1-2 Austin, MLS 2025 FT Result

