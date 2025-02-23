Lionel Messi sets records for every team he plays for and playing In his second full season with Inter Miami CF, the Argentine set a record in the very first match of the MLS 2025 season. Lionel Messi provided two assists in the 2-2 draw against New York City FC. With this, he crossed the 40 G/A in MLS and becomes quickest in the MLS history to do so. Messi has 21 goals, 19 assists in the 26 MLS matches. Novak Djokovic Recreates Lionel Messi’s ‘Que Miras Bobo’ Moment, Tags Retiring Argentine Tennis Star Diego Schwartzman.

Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in MLS

By assisting on @InterMiamiCF's opening goal of the season, Lionel Messi became the fastest player in @MLS history to reach 40 career goal contributions (21 goals, 19 assists), doing so in just 26 matches. pic.twitter.com/AWBvYMrGnn — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) February 23, 2025

Lionel Messi's Assist For First Goal in Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Match

The Argentina connection between Aviles and Messi. 🇦🇷 Leo gets his first assist of 2025 and @InterMiamiCF lead early. 📺 #MLSSeasonPass or Apple TV+: https://t.co/New3YJgffK pic.twitter.com/6hUqW4vjGb — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 23, 2025

Lionel Messi's Assist for Second Goal

OH MY 😱 Another Messi assist laaaate in stoppage time to equalize. pic.twitter.com/ZEt6KeD2Cf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 23, 2025

