Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in world of football and that statement was further proven right when the Australian players lined up after the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match against Argentina to take selfies with the star forward. The Australian players were pretty competitive on the field and fought hard against Argentina in the match, which La Albiceleste scored a 2-1 win. After the match, three players from the Australian team made their way to Messi and got clicked with him. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Captain Net an Opener Against Australia in FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Game

Australian Players Get Clicked with Lionel Messi:

All the Australia players were fanboying over Lionel Messi after the match! 😂👏pic.twitter.com/7i7teRQZfq — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 4, 2022

