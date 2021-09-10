Lionel Messi on Friday, broke down in tears as he and his teammates celebrated Argentina's Copa America 2021 trophy with fans following their 3-0 win over Bolivia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Watch the video here:

Video of the day. Leo Messi crying tears of joy after finally celebrating Copa America with Argentinian people. 🇦🇷🏆 #Messi …and yes, it’s even more beautiful than his great hattrick scored tonight, becoming best South American scorer in history.pic.twitter.com/28Hbl7LBEZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2021

