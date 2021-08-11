Lionel Messi opens up about making a debut for PSG. He went on to say that he is in touch with the technical staff and neds a preseason.

🎙 Lionel Messi: "I will have to do preseason alone, and I hope to be able to play as soon as possible."#PSGxMESSI https://t.co/RXclKJMoE8 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)