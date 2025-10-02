Lionel Messi has confirmed that he is coming to India in December. Previously, there were reports that Messi will come to India and visit the three cities Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. He will also meet the top Indian athlete and sportspersons and also participate in recreational sports, visit football clinics and be part of other events. Messi has shared a post on social media confirming the tour and also penned down a message for the fans admitting that he is excited and also revealed how fans can by tickets to see him. The tickets to see Lionel Messi in India will be available on district on Zomato app. Lionel Messi Sends Signed FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina Jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 75th Birthday.

Lionel Messi Reveals His India Tour Schedule in December

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

