Lionel Messi has been in sensational form ever since joining Inter Miami. With seven goals in four matches, he has been the driving force behind Inter Miami's success in the Leagues Cup 2023 so far. His last performance was a brace against FC Dallas, with one of those goals being from one of his trademark freekicks against FC Dallas in the round of 16 contest. However, a video has gone viral where Messi was seen moving the ball to get a particular angle for the free-kick. The referee did not notice this and Messi eventually scored from the area. That goal was Inter Miami's equaliser with them going on to win the match on penalties. Lionel Messi Scores Brace As Inter Miami Qualify for Leagues Cup 2023 Quarterfinals With 5-3 Win on Penalties Over FC Dallas (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here:

Detalles del mejor de todos los tiempos. pic.twitter.com/WpePv3dKD4 — Messismo (@Messismo10) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)