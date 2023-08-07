Inter Miami battling it out against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup clash on Monday, August 6. Miami skipper Lionel Messi again showed his class and scored a brace in an eight-goal thriller. In the 85th minute, Messi pulled off an incredible freekick and netted his second goal. However, his brace was not enough to secure a win in 90 minutes as the game moved to the penalties. Eventually, Miami won the penalities 5-3 to book the ticket to Quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi Scores Brace As Inter Miami Qualify for Leagues Cup 2023 Quarterfinals

NEXT STOP: QUARTERFINALS.@InterMiamiCF advance on penalties after Messi's incredible free kick with minutes to go.

Simply amazing. #LeaguesCup2023pic.twitter.com/Yn81snGzeA

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2023

Watch Lionel Messi's Incredible Free Kick Goal

