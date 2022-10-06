Lionel Messi's sensational strike for PSG against Benfica was named the winner of UEFA Champions League goal of the week. The Argentine finished the move with a beautifully curling ball that beat the keeper and ended up straight into the net. Messi's goal had given PSG the lead in this game before an own goal from Danilo Pereira levelled things for Benfica.

Lionel Messi's Goal vs Benfica:

🥇 Messi finishes a sweeping move in style to win Goal of the Week 🙌#UCLGOTW | @Heineken pic.twitter.com/IuPXhG9K6Z — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)