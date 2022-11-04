Manchester United keep their winning momentum going as they secure another victory in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 as they edge past Real Sociedad 1-0 in the last round of group stage fixtures in the tournament at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Youngster Alejandro Garnacho gave the hosts an early lead in the first half from a Cristiano Ronaldo assist. With a two-goal win margin required to avoid the playoff round, Manchester United kept pressing for more goals. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to convert from a glorious opportunity, while David de Gea made sure that the red devils held on to the narrow lead. You can watch video highlights of Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match here.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Result:

🏁 Closing out our #UEL group campaign with a win.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)