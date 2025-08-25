Manchester United memes went viral on social media after the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, August 24. Ruben Amorim's men were vying to register their first win of the English Premier League 2025-26 season after losing to Arsenal in the first match week and they squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first half at Craven Cottage when Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty with a wayward shot. After a goalless first half, Manchester United eventually took the lead through an own goal by Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz, which came off a corner, in the 58th minute. However, the drama did not end there with ex-Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe equalising for Fulham in the 73rd minute. Fans shared funny memes on social media, which included some of Bruno Fernandes' missed penalty as Manchester United remained winless after two matches. Fulham 1–1 Manchester United, Premier League 2025–26: Emile Smith Rowe’s Equaliser Leaves Red Devils Searching for First Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester United Fans Right Now

It's going to be another long season pic.twitter.com/8cXMnHysQ6 — Manchester United Die Hard Fans (@DieHardUtdFans) August 24, 2025

Haha

'Manchester United Copying Arsenal in Scoring from Corners'

'Bruno Fernandes' Penalty Has Just Landed'

#FULMUN Bruno Fernandes penalty has just landed pic.twitter.com/JEB67XSYe5 — Out Of Context Man Utd (@ManUtdNoContext) August 24, 2025

If You Know, You Know!

Just moved into a new flat near craven cottage 🙌 No idea why the window is smashed. #FULMUN pic.twitter.com/CsdwD6a4b0 — Connor (@AVFC_Connor_) August 24, 2025

Every Man United Fan Right Now

This Never Gets Old!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)