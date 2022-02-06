Manchester United paid a touching tribute to the victims of the Munich air disaster in 1958. The club took to Twitter to share a video of the ones who lost their lives in the accident that day and also reshared a video from 2018 where players and members recorded a moving poem to remember the event.

Watch Video and Post:

Remembering those we lost on that fateful day in Munich, 64 years ago.#FlowersOfManchester 🌹 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 6, 2022

Here's The Poem:

𝑭𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓, 𝒘𝒆'𝒍𝒍 𝒇𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒐𝒚𝒔. In 2018, our participants joined @ManUtd players to record this moving poem to mark the 60th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster. Today, we share it again, as we remember the #FlowersOfManchester 🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/rOk3tsdIDQ — Manchester United Foundation (@MU_Foundation) February 6, 2022

