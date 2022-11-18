Manchester United are taking 'appropriate steps' as a reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The club took to social media to release an official statement where the club stated, "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

Manchester United's Official Statement on Cristiano Ronaldo Interview:

