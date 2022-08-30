Manchester United have reached full agreement with Newcastle United to complete the signing of Martin Dubravka this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Slovakian goalkeeper was targeted by the Red Devils as boss Erik ten Hag was keen on adding a back-up to first-choice David de Gea. The 33-year-old, who agreed personal terms United two weeks ago, have signed a one-year-loan deal.

Check Fabrizio Romano's Tweet about Dubravka:

Excl: Manchester United are set to sign Martin Dúbravka, here we go! Full agreement reached, loan deal with buy option £5m not mandatory. It’s agreed with Newcastle and player side 🚨🔴 #MUFC Dúbravka will travel tonight, medical on Tuesday. Antony and new 2d goalkeeper coming. pic.twitter.com/EHwFBsv74A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022

