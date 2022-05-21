Gokulam Kerala would be facing Maziya Sports and Recreation in their second group game of AFC Cup 2022 on Saturday, May 21. The match would be played at the Salt Lake Stadium and is scheduled to be played at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 would provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar and also the JioTV app to live stream the fixture.

See Details:

𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑩𝑨𝑻𝑻𝑳𝑬 𝑰𝑺 𝑶𝑵 ⚡️ An exciting clash is on the cards tonight as the Malabarians will take on the 🇲🇻 champions @MaziyaSr 💥 in the @AFCCup 🤩 🕣 8:30 PM IST | 🏟 SALT LAKE 📺 Star Sports 3, Hot Star & JioTV #Malabarians #GKFC #AFCCup2022 pic.twitter.com/0RRJipfMzX — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) May 21, 2022

