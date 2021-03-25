Megan Rapinoe shares her experience and discusses how U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) is still paid less than their male counterparts on Equal Pay Day 2021.

Here are Megan's quotes on USWNT pay gap as she testifies at Oversight Committee Equal Pay Day Hearing:

“There is no level of status, and there is no accomplishment or power, that will protect you from the clutches of inequality — one cannot simply outperform inequality" -Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) live now at @OversightDems #EqualPayDay hearing. pic.twitter.com/IqIeRMV0kS— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) March 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)