Drama in the round of 16 clash of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 between USA and Sweden as the two-time reigning champions USA crashed out of the tournament with a shocking 0-0 (5-4) penalty shoot-out loss to Sweden. The match saw some drama at the last moment as Kina Hurtig's deciding penalty was adjudged a goal by the VAR despite it getting initially saved by the USA goalkeeper. The game ended 0-0 in regulation time and the game had to be pushed in the penalty shootout to break the tie. Megan Rapinoe, who was playing her last FIFA World Cup, missed one of the penalties.

USA Knocked Out of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Our time Down Under comes to an end. 💔#USWNT x @Visa pic.twitter.com/X2g0NHqg38 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) August 6, 2023

