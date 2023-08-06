USA's dream of FIFA World Cup three-peat came to an end in the Round of 16 clash in the 2023 edition as they lost the match against Sweden in a dramatic penalty shootout. The match ended goalless in regulation time and went into a shootout for a tie-breaker. Megan Rapione, star footballer, playing her last FIFA World Cup, missed the kick, shooting the ball over the goalpost. The miss costed USA big time as they lost the shootout 5-4.

Megan Rapinoe Penalty Miss

The final moment of Megan Rapinoe’s soccer career was this missed penalty kick. pic.twitter.com/wBk8ep1HCe — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 6, 2023

