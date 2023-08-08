USA women's footballer Megan Rapinoe recently sparked fury for missing a penalty that caused her team to crash out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Amid this, an old video from 2019 is going viral in which the USA football team star can be seen ignoring a young fan while attempting to sign his football. In the video Megan can be seen intentionally turning her face away while handing him the autographed football.

Megan Rapinoe Ignores Young Fan

Imagine being such an arrogant Narcissist that you don’t even look at a young fan and acknowledge them when signing a ball. This is Megan Rapinoe in a nut shell… pic.twitter.com/GKf6QFhDTO — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 7, 2023

