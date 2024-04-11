Lionel Messi's side suffered a crushing 3-1 defeat against Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinals on April 1. Messi was part of the starting XI but could not find himself on the scoresheet. Brandon Vasquez opened the scoring for Monterrey in the 31st minute and the lead was doubled by German Berterame in the second half. Jesus Gallardo scored the third and final goal for the Mexican club. Inter Miami's woes increased when Jordi Alba was shown a red card. The visitors managed to pull one goal back in the 85th minute in the form of Diego Gomez, but that was not enough. Fan Invades Pitch to Click Selfie With Lionel Messi During Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Monterrey vs Inter Miami Result

Monterrey vs Inter Miami Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)