Ruben Amorim and Manchester United currently sit at the 14th position with 24 games played. On the match week 25, Man United is set to take on another struggling side Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. Initially, the Man United travelling plan was via Rail but due to the signal failure on the West Coast mainline, the Red Devils will now have to change the commute and will travel by bus. The match is scheduled at 10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 15. ‘Have You Got Good Chance?’: King Charles Questions Son Heung-min Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 Match During Visit to Spurs Home Ground (Watch Video).

Change in Manchester United Travel Plan

#mufc having to travel to London by coach after trains were cancelled due to a signal failure on the West Coast mainline. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)