Both struggling Premier League sides – Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will face each other on Sunday February 16. Ahead of the game, King Charles questioned the Spurs captain whether his team has a chance in the game. Son, optimistically said that the team is preparing hard even in the current ‘tough’ conditions. Watch the video below. Dominos Pizza UK Trolls Tottenham Hotspur After Side’s Recent Loss Against Aston Villa in FA Cup 2024-25, Shares Number of Pizzas Sold Since Spurs Last Win Trophy (See Post).

King Charles Questions Son Heung-min

King Charles asks Son Heung-min about Tottenham's season and upcoming game against Manchester United! 😅 pic.twitter.com/Tb8SI8d4n0 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 13, 2025

