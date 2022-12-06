Yassine Bounou saved two penalties while one from Pablo Sarabia hit the post as Morocco knocked out Spain to enter the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals on Tuesday, December 6. The match was an action-packed one with both teams having their opportunities. Spain dominated possession for the most part of the game but failed to penetrate the Moroccan defense consistently while defending against counterattacks from the African side. Eventually, the game headed to the penalties with both teams unable to find an opener within extra time. All of Spain's kickers in the penalty shootout--Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets failed to find the net. For Morocco, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi scored from the spot to give their side this famous win. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties:

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑𝐒 😳 Morocco reach the Quarter-Finals for the first time. 🇲🇦 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Z6uVjyLmWz — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

