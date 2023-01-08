Mumbai City FC continue their unstoppable winning run as they steamroll over Kerala Blasters at home by a margin of 4-0 and regain the lead in the top of the league table from Hyderabad FC. Mumbai City stepped on the accelerator instantly from the kick-off. Knowing that defensive rock Marko Leskovic is unavailable in the defence and Harmanjot Khabra is not entirely fit, they never allowed Kerala to settle. Jorge Pereyra Diaz opened the scoring against his old club in the 4th minute. Greg Stewart doubled it up in the 10th minute with a brilliant header. Bipin Singh scored a brilliant curling goal to further extend the lead and finally in the 22nd minute Jorge Pereyra Diaz put the last nail in the coffin. Kerala couldn't come of that spell of play and despite a more even second half, they were brutally outplayed. AIFF Unveils Strategic Roadmap 'Vision 2047' With Goal of Making India One of Asia's Top Footballing Nations.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022-23 Result Details:

