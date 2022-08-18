Mumbai City FC are set to face Indian Navy FT in a high voltage clash of Group B at Durand Cup 2022. The match would be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and is slated to start at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sport18 1 SD/HD and Sports18 Khel TV will provide live telecast of the clash while fans can also watch online live streaming of the fixture on Voot Select app or website.

Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT Streaming Details:

