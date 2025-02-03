Myles Lewis-Skelly Imitates Erling Haaland's Celebration After Scoring Goal During Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2024–25 Match (Watch Video)

Arsenal thrashed Manchester City to register a massive 5-1 win over the defending champions at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side has previously struggled against the Cityzens but has now registered back-to-back home victories against Pep's side for the first time in two decades. During the high-voltage match, Myles Lewis-Skelly stole the show. The left-back scored the Gunners' third goal and then mimicked Erling Haaland's celebration. It is to be noted that Haaland mocked Lewis-Skelly at the Etihad Stadium in September. Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25: Gunner's Five Star Performance Hand Cityzens Crushing Defeat at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal thrashed Manchester City to register a massive 5-1 win over the defending champions at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side has previously struggled against the Cityzens but has now registered back-to-back home victories against Pep's side for the first time in two decades. During the high-voltage match, Myles Lewis-Skelly stole the show. The left-back scored the Gunners' third goal and then mimicked Erling Haaland's celebration. It is to be noted that Haaland mocked Lewis-Skelly at the Etihad Stadium in September. Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25: Gunner's Five Star Performance Hand Cityzens Crushing Defeat at Emirates Stadium.

