Myles Lewis-Skelly Imitates Erling Haaland's Celebration After Scoring Goal During Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2024–25 Match (Watch Video)

Arsenal thrashed Manchester City to register a massive 5-1 win over the defending champions at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side has previously struggled against the Cityzens but has now registered back-to-back home victories against Pep's side for the first time in two decades. During the high-voltage match, Myles Lewis-Skelly stole the show. The left-back scored the Gunners' third goal and then mimicked Erling Haaland's celebration. It is to be noted that Haaland mocked Lewis-Skelly at the Etihad Stadium in September. Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25: Gunner's Five Star Performance Hand Cityzens Crushing Defeat at Emirates Stadium.

Myles Lewis-Skelly Imitates Erling Haaland's Celebration

One of our own ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UCCiupCG1D — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)