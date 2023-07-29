Manchester City player, Nathan Ake, has signed a new four-year contract extension. The new deal will keep him at the club until June 2027. Following his contract extension, Nathan Ake said, “I’m so pleased to extend my contract with this great club. It’s been an incredible 3 years and I can’t wait to see what the next 4 years will bring us”

Nathan Ake Signs New Four-Year Contract Extension

.@NathanAke has extended his contract at City until 2027! 💪 pic.twitter.com/BSQ62dzNGi — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 29, 2023

