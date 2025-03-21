In one of the most thrilling matches of the night, Netherlands and Spain played out a 2-2 draw in their first leg of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinals. Nico Williams gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute, but the Netherlands made a comeback into the contest with Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reinjnders finding the back of the net in the 28th and 46th minute, respectively to hand the hosts a 2-1 lead. The home side soon were one man short after Jorrel Hato was handed a red card, which gave Spain a sniff at leveling. Mikel Merino scored a stoppage-time equaliser, and ensured Spain salvaged a draw against the Oranje. Unai Simon Opens Up On Spain Call-Up Following Return From Injury, Defends Withdrawal of Athletic Bilbao Teammate Inigo Martinez.

