Vondelkerk in central Amsterdam was engulfed by a major fire shortly after New Year’s celebrations, with emergency services responding to the blaze around 12:45 a.m. Flames tore through the historic structure near Vondelpark, causing parts of the roof to collapse and raising fears the building could fully give way. Authorities cordoned off the area as firefighters battled the inferno. Elsewhere in the Netherlands, fires also broke out at a fireworks sales point in Hillegom and at a gymnasium in Bedum, Groningen, triggering NL-Alerts. The gym fire reportedly released asbestos, keeping emergency services on high alert nationwide. Netherlands Train Crash: High-Speed Train Smashes Into Lorry at Level Crossing in Meteren, 5 Injured; Video Surfaces.

Vondal Church (Vondelkerk) Engulfed by Fire on New Year's Day

BREAKING: Fire engulfs the top of Vondel Church in Central Amsterdam, The Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/1Fuxx1QcAX — World Source News (@Worldsource24) January 1, 2026

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