Furious Nigeria fans stormed the Moshood Abiola National Stadium after their country failed to qualify for the World Cup following a 1-1 draw with Ghana. At full-time, fans invaded the stadium causing damage and chasing away the players. Nigeria have failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Stadium Invasion

Live video from National Stadium. The fans are angry.#NGRGHA pic.twitter.com/8zJOFehFf8 — Samuel Odiase (@Aiyanyor01) March 29, 2022

Fans Chase Players

