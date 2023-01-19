After dominating football for years together in Europe, the two icons of the game Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to renew their rivalry and the latest instalment in their chapter will be in this friendly match. The friendly match between Lionel Messi's PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr-Al Hilal combined team Riyadh All-Stars XI is set to take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 19. The match will start at 10.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). No channels in India will telecast the game live as the broadcasters doesn't have the rights. But once again Jio will be providing a solution as fans can access the live streaming of the game on JioCinema app and website. The live streaming of this game will also be available on PSG TV and also on PSG's official Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels.

Al Nassr-Al Hilal vs PSG Telecast Details

The 🐐 debate is still 🔛 __ will set the record straight tonight 💬 💙 for Lionel #Messi 🤍 for @Cristiano Watch #PSGRiyadhSeasonTeam, LIVE from 10:30 pm in English commentary 🎙️, for FREE only on #JioCinema 📲#Ronaldo #MessivsCR7 pic.twitter.com/JAja7BA7MF — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 19, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Live Streaming Details

📺 #PSGQatarTour2023 Le match de gala face à une sélection composée des meilleurs joueurs des clubs saoudiens Al-Hilal et Al-Nassr sera diffusé en direct sur nos plateformes (Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, etc), beIN Sports et #PSGtv 🗓️ 19/01 ⌚️ 18h CET 🔗https://t.co/XqIxIMWs1J — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 18, 2023

