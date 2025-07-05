Premier League giants Chelsea have booked their place in the semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with a thrilling 1-2 win over Brazilian club Palmeiras. Chelsea's Cole Palmer scored the first goal in the 16th minute. After the break, Estevao Willian scored a superb goal for Palmeiras and levelled the score 1-1 after the break. In the 83rd minute of the match, Malo Gusto's cross deflected off defender Giay Agustin and went into the goal as Chelsea secured a close 1-2 win in the high-voltage contest. With this victory, the Premier League giants will meet Fluminense at the MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, July 9. Fluminense 2–1 Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Matheus Martinelli and Hercules Goals Help Brazilian Club To Qualify for Semifinals.

Chelsea and Fluminense Move to Semifinals of FIFA Club World Cup 2025

The first day of #FIFACWC Quarter-Final action draws to a close. 🎬 — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) July 5, 2025

