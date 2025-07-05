Brazilian club Fluminense defeated Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 2-1 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. With this victory, Fluminense reached the semi-finals of the showpiece tournament. A brilliant left-foot finish from Matheus Martinelli scored the first goal for Fluminense in the 40th minute. However, Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo levelled the score six minutes into the second half. During the 70th minute, a superb finish from Fluminense's Hercules stole the show at the Camping World Stadium as the Brazilian club edged past the Saudi Pro League giants. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Speaks After FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Exit Against Al-Hilal, Says ‘Time To Rest and Refresh Our Minds.’

Fluminense Qualify for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semifinals

Tricolor remain unbeaten at the #FIFACWC 😮‍💨 — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) July 4, 2025

