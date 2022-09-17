Aston Villa registered only their second win of the season as they defeated Southampton 1-0 at Villa Park on Friday. Jacob Ramsey scored the solitary goal as Steven Gerrard's men registered a first victory after three defeats and a draw. Meanwhile, the Saints have lost three of their last five matches.

