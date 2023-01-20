PSG gained the upper hand over Riyadh-All Stars in the exhibition game at the King Fahd Stadium at Riyadh as they beat the Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal combined XI by a margin of 5-4. The blockbuster game was actioned packed from the start. Lionel Messi opened scoring in the 4th minute, setting up the tone. If Messi scored, Ronaldo had to respond too. Fulfilling the wishes of his fans, Cristiano Ronaldo equalised in the 34th minute. The game moved to a chaotic sequence after this as Neymar missed a penalty and PSG left-back Juan Bernat was shown a red card and PSG were down to ten men. it didn't stop them as they extended the lead through Marquinhos which was eqaulised again through Cristiano Ronaldo at the dying stages of the first half. The second half carried on the momentum as Sergio Ramos tapped in a Kylian Mbappe cross, extending the lead for PSG. It was equalised again by Hyun Soo Jang. After 60 minutes, Cristiano ROnaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar were subbed out. The game didn't lose its tempo as PSG scored two more goals through Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike extended PSG's lead further. Although Anderson Talisca scored a late goal, it stayed as a consolation goal as PSG already sealed the game. Watch goal video highlights here.

PSG 5-4 Riyadh All-Stars XI

