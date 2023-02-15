Rajasthan United will face Gokulam Kerala FC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on Wednesday, February 15. The game will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi. Having lost five consecutive matches, Rajasthan will be aiming to get back onto the winnings ways. Their opponent Gokulam Kerala are also coming up with two consecutive defeats. The important I-League match between Rajasthan United FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide a live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Discovery+ app or website. Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

Rajasthan United FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC on Discovery+

