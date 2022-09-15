Rangers suffered a third straight defeat after losing 0-3 at home to Napoli in the Champions league on Thursday (IST). Rangers' James Sands' was sent-off in the 55th-minute for a second caution. However, the Serie A leaders scored a opening goal through a penalty by Matteo Politano (68'). Nspoli sealed the victory with two late goals by substitutes Giacomo Raspadori and Tanguy Ndombele.

Watch Rangers vs Napoli Highlights

