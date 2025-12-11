Real Madrid are currently facing a steep slump in form and they will look to get back to winning ways when they will host Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on December 11. The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Estadio Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain and will start at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will be able to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live telecast on the Sony Sports 2, 3 and 4 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid Secure Crucial Victories.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

