The Real Madrid star mid-fielder Toni Kroos was seen getting angry at RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara. The video of the same is going viral over social media. Kroos was left furious after Amadou Haidara's foul over Brahim Diaz during the RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid UCL 2023-24 round of 16 first-leg match. Toni Kroos has never been seen like this before but the foul ultimately called for it and the German footballer was angry with what happened with the teammate. Real Madrid went on to win the match by a close scoreline of 1-0.

Watch Video Here

Never seen Kroos so angry 😳 pic.twitter.com/8xSs3bSUkM— Festus (@Festus_jrr) February 13, 2024

