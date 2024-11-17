In the first Women's El Clasico of Liga F 2024-25, Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid. Barca Femeni dominated the whole match, which witnessed them score as early as the fourth minute with Patricia Guijaaro hitting the back of the net. Guijaaro doubled her and Barca's tally, slamming another goal in the 23rd minute. Claudia Pina tripled Barcelona's lead just before half-time. Alexia Putellas hit the final nail in the coffin hitting the fourth goal for the Catalans women, who remain unbeaten in the Primera League 2024-25. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Goals Highlights: Watch Robert Lewandowski’s Missed Hattrick, Lamine Yamal’s Banger and Kylian Mbappe’s Offside Attempts in El Clasico as Barca Thrash Los Blancos 4-0 in La Liga 2024-25.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Liga F 2024-25 El Clasico Highlights

