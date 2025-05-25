Real Madrid have named Xabi Alonso as their new manager for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2028, following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti. Xabi is one of the greatest players for Los Blancos and world football. Xabi has played 236 official matches between 2009 and 2014 and won six titles. Xabi began his coaching career at Real Madrid's youth academy, where he managed the U14 A team during the 2018-19 season, where he won the league and the Champions Tournament. It will be interesting to see how he will fill the shoes of Carlo Ancelotti. Fans Display Huge Tifos To Bid Farewell To Luka Modric And Carlo Ancelotti At Iconic Santiago Bernabeu During Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match (See Pic).

Xabi Alonso Becomes New Manager of Real Madrid

