Real Madrid CF fans displayed huge tifos at their iconic home ground, the Santiago Bernabeu, during their last La Liga 2024-25 match, to bid a grand farewell to legend Luka Modric and their genius tactician Carlo Ancelotti. Ahead of the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 match, two huge tifos were pulled to display on the stands of Santiago Bernabeu, with "Gracias" written alongside the names of legends. Luka Modric, a part of the club for 13 long seasons, is playing his last match for the Los Blancos. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is also parting ways after the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 match. A giant-sized jersey was also displayed at the centre of the pitch with "Modric 10" written at the back to honour the great Luka Modric. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Luka Modric For 'So Many Moments' Duo Spent Together At Real Madrid, As Croatian Pens Emotional Note Announcing Departure From Club.

'Gracias Carletto. Gracias Leyenda'

Real Madrid Honours Luka Modric

