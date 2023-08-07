Cristiano Ronaldo starred as his goal helped Al-Nassr beat Raja CA 3-1 in the quarterfinal match of the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 and seal a place in the semifinal of the tournament. Following his sensational long strike that helped Al-Nassr take a 1-0 lead in the game, the Portuguese footballer performed his trademark ‘SIU’ goal celebration. However, the talking point of the game was when new Al-Nassr player, Sadio Mane also performed the former Real Madrid footballer’s iconic celebration. In a viral video the former Bayern Munich player can be seen imitating the former Manchester United striker’s iconic goal celebration.

Sadio Mane Joins Cristiano Ronaldo

Sadio Mane doing the SIU after Cristiano. 😂pic.twitter.com/0VDvx58gAU — TC (@totalcristiano) August 6, 2023

