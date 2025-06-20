Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways as they beat Seattle Sounders 3-1 in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at the Lumen Field in Washington, on Friday, June 20. Diego Simeone and his team were handed a defeat by PSG in their first match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, but the Spanish side have bounced back and kept their qualification hopes from Group B alive. Pablo Barrios scored the opener in the 11th minute of the contest and his goal was the difference between the two teams at the break. Axel Witsel then netted Atletico's second of the game, doubling the advantage, but the MLS side fought back through Albert Rusnak, who found the back of the net in the 50th minute. However, Pablo Barrios scored again, completing his brace in the 55th minute of the contest as Atletico Madrid went on to win 3-1. Inter Miami 2-1 Porto, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Superb Free-Kick, Achieves Record As Herons Register Big Win in Group A (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Atletico Madrid vs Seattle Sounders Result

Atlético is back in business in Group B. 💪 — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 19, 2025

Pablo Barrios Gives Atletico Madrid the Lead

Axel Witsel Doubles Atletico Madrid's Advantage

Albert Rusnak Pulls One Back for Seattle Sounders

Pablo Barrios Completes Brace

