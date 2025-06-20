Lionel Messi scored a superb free-kick as Inter Miami defeated Porto 2-1 to register a massive win in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Friday, June 20. Samu Aghehowa gave Porto the lead in this Group A contest at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the eighth minute through a penalty. The first half was pretty intense, with both teams giving their best to gain the upper hand in the contest. For Porto, goalkeeper Claudio Ramos made a couple of great saves while Inter Miami came up with a goal-line clearance to ensure that the deficit wasn't increased. After the break, Telasco Segovia levelled the score for Inter Miami with a powerful strike in the 47th minute. And Lionel Messi then stepped up in the 54th minute of the contest, netting a wonderful free-kick to help Inter Miami complete the turnaround and gain the lead. The scoreline remained in Inter Miami's favour as the Herons registered their first win of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. With that goal, Lionel Messi became the highest goal-scorer in FIFA competition history. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Inter Miami vs Porto Result

FT: Lionel Messi runs the magic show again and lead @InterMiamiCF to their first win in the #FIFACWC Watch the @fifacwc | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #MIAFCP pic.twitter.com/8J4A18GkQq — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 19, 2025

Porto Score the Opener

Telasco Segovia Equalises for Inter Miami

46' GOLAZO ALERT! 😱 Segovia with a BEAUTY of a finish to put @InterMiamiCF back into the game! Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #MIAFCP pic.twitter.com/pVEsWYB4if — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 19, 2025

Watch Lionel Messi's Free-Kick Goal:

53' ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? 🐐 Messi scores a GORGEOUS free kick goal and @InterMiami are now leading 2-1 versus @FCPorto! Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #MIAFCP pic.twitter.com/KvshKKFrrY — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 19, 2025

Lionel Messi Becomes Highest Scorer in FIFA Competitions

🐐 Official. Messi is now the top goal scorer in FIFA competition history. Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld https://t.co/ZLABoLuHHa — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 20, 2025

