Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez brace helped his side to register a dominating 5-2 win over their city rivals Real Madrid in the Madrid derby on Saturday, September 27. Atletico Madrid handed the La Liga 2025-26 leaders their first loss after a perfect start to the new season. The one-sided encounter at the raucous Metropolitano stadium saw Atletico Madrid fighting back from 2-1 down to claim a memorable win over their rivals. Despite losing, Real Madrid stays at the top with 18 points, followed by Barcelona. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table: Real Madrid Remain at Top Despite 2–5 Defeat Against Atletico Madrid in Madrid Derby.

Atletico Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26

Madrid Derby Highlights

