Viktor Gyokeres scored a spectacular brace as Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli found the back of the net as Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday, October 22. After a goalless first half, Arsenal got the lead in this match through Gabriel Magalhaes in the 57th minute and Gabriel Martinelli doubled it in the 64th. Viktor Gyokeres, who made a much-talked-about move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window, found his goal-scoring form as he scored in the 67th and 70th minutes to ensure that the Gunners went 4-0 up. Atletico Madrid had a forgettable day on the field with Diego Simeone's side registering just one shot on target. After registering this emphatic win, Arsenal find themselves in third spot on the UCL 2025-26 points table. Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fermin Lopez Nets Hat-Trick, Lamine Yamal Scores as Catalan Giants Secure Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Arsenal get three wins in three 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/iTswIwhEnx — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 21, 2025

