Following a league game loss against Hellas Verona, the head coach of U.S. Lecce clashed with striker Thomas Henry. Roberto D’Aversa headbutted Henry, who fell on the ground from the impact. Both men received red cards for their roles in the astonishing exchange. In a 37-word statement released this morning, Lecce confirmed: "After the events that occurred at the end of the Lecce - Verona match, US Lecce announces that it has relieved coach D'Aversa of his duties. Thanks go to the coach and his staff for the work done." D'Aversa joined Lecce last summer, having previously managed Virtus Lanciano, Parma and Sampdoria. After 28 matches, Lecce currently stands at 15th position in Serie A points table. Lecce Coach Roberto D’Aversa Appears To Head Butt Hellas Verona Striker Thomas Henry After Serie A 2023–24 Match.

Roberto D'Aversa Sacked by Serie A Team U.S. Lecce After ‘Headbutt’ Incident

🟡🔴 Dopo i fatti avvenuti al termine della gara Lecce - Verona, l’U.S. Lecce comunica di aver sollevato dall’incarico l’allenatore D’Aversa. Al mister ed al suo staff va il ringraziamento per il lavoro svolto. pic.twitter.com/es0V3cLV1x — U.S. Lecce (@OfficialUSLecce) March 11, 2024

