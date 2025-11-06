English Premier League side Nottingham Forest FC will be locking horns with hosts SK Sturm Graz of Austria in their fourth UEFA Europa League 2025-26 group phase match. The SK Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest UEL 2025-26 match is scheduled to be played at the Liebenauer Stadium in Graz, Austria. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 6. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the SK Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony LIV app and website to watch SK Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest live streaming online. Crystal Palace Demoted to UEFA Conference League 2025–26 After Court of Arbitration for Sport Dismisses Appeal.

SK Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest Match Details

MD4 in the Europa League. 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/M3rJIb3hdW — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) November 6, 2025

