Joelinton scored for Newcastle United to give the Magpies a massive 1-0 lead in the Carabao Cup 2022-23 semifinal first-leg on Wednesday, January 25. The Brazilian striker had a goal ruled out early on for a handball and later, missed some opportunities as well. But he was eventually the difference-maker in this fiesty match which saw him score the only goal in the 73rd minute. Southampton, meanwhile, had Duje Caleta-Car sent off for a second offense after VAR ruled out Adam Armstrong's equaliser. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Lazio 4–0 AC Milan, Serie A 2022–23: Rossoneri Slump to Heavy Defeat As Maurizio Sarri's Side Move to Third Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Southampton vs Newcastle Match Result:

WE TAKE A ONE GOAL LEAD INTO THE SECOND LEG! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jYmK6IFEkO — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 24, 2023

